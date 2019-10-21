2 die in Fox Lake crash while being pursued by police from Wisconsin

Two people were killed and another seriously injured Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the northwest suburbs following a police pursuit that started in Wisconsin.

The driver crashed in Fox Lake while being pursued by an officer who tried to pull him over for speeding in Genoa City, Wisconsin, according to Fox Lake police Chief Jimmy Lee.

The driver refused to stop and traveled through several jurisdictions in northern Illinois, Lee said. As he passed through Spring Grove on Route 173, an officer from that jurisdiction joined the pursuit, Lee said.

The driver lost control of the Toyota Camry about 7:20 p.m. in Fox Lake, Lee said.

The Camry left the roadway on Route 173 near North Converse Road, hit a guard rail and then several trees, Lee said.

Its occupants, two 18-year-old women and the 28-year-old male driver, were pulled from the car by a bystander before the car combusted, Lee said.

They were taken to hospitals, where the driver and one of the passengers died, Lee said. The third passenger, of Waukegan, had surgery and was listed in serious condition.

No Fox Lake officers were involved in the pursuit during the time of the crash, Lee said.

The Lake County coroner’s office has not released details about the fatalities. The Genoa City police department did not reply to messages seeking comment.