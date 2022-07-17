2 fatally shot after suspect in SUV opens fire in East Garfield park

Two men are dead after a suspect fired shots from a Red SUV in East Garfield Park Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of South Albany.

At about 2:38 a.m., two men were in a vehicle when a red SUV approached and an unknown offender began firing shots into the vehicle, police said.

The victims then returned fire, and the red SUV fled the scene.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the right upper back. He was also transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Two handguns were recovered from the scene.

No one is in custody.