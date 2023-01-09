2 found fatally shot in the head in Near South Side residence
CHICAGO - Two people were found dead inside a Near South Side residence Monday.
According to police, two victims were found shot to death inside a residence in the 2000 block of South Indiana.
The incident occurred sometime between Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 3 p.m.
A 36-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were both found shot in the head.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Area Detectives are investigating.