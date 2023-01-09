2 found fatally shot in the head in Near South Side residence

Two people were found dead inside a Near South Side residence Monday.

According to police, two victims were found shot to death inside a residence in the 2000 block of South Indiana.

The incident occurred sometime between Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 3 p.m.

A 36-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were both found shot in the head.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Detectives are investigating.