2 found shot and critically wounded in West Garfield Park

Two people were found shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old and another male, whose age was unknown, were discovered around 8:44 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street, according to police.

They were both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Both victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.