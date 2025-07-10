2 found shot on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Two men were shot early Thursday morning in Chicago’s Wentworth Gardens neighborhood. A 34-year-old man was critically wounded, while a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and is in good condition. Police say the victims and witnesses were uncooperative, and no arrests have been made.



Two men were found shot on Thursday morning in Chicago's Wentworth Gardens neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers found the two men with gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Wells Street.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The second man, 30, was shot in the arm. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Victims and witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with police.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the shooting unfolded or how many suspects were involved.