Woman stabbed to death, man critically wounded in Austin

A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in two stabbings that took place minutes apart Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 40-year-old man was inside a second-floor apartment around 3:23 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street when someone he knew started stabbing him, police said.

He was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where was treated for multiple stab wounds across the body, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

Five minutes later, a woman was found one block to the west with multiple stab wounds to her neck, police said.

She was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Chicago police said the two stabbings "may be" connected.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.