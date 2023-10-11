2 found stabbed in Hoffman Estates home

Two relatives were found stabbed several times Tuesday night at a home in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

Hoffman Estates police were called to the 1800 block of Bonnie Lane around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from serious injuries in the apartment, officials said.

The 57-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his abdomen, arm and leg. The 27-year-old was found unconscious but breathing with cuts on his hands and bruising to the face. They were both transported to Lutheran General Hospital.

The older man underwent surgery and the 27-year-old was transferred to the intensive care unit. They were both listed in stable condition.

Hoffman Estates police said the stabbing was an "isolated domestic incident," adding there is no threat to the community.