2 historic downtown Chicago skyscrapers forcing sidewalk to close due to deteriorating facades

Citing that it is a danger to people walking by, the southwest sidewalk at the corner of State and Adams is now closed.

Federal officials say the deteriorating facades of two historic skyscrapers are creating the danger.

Fences were put up at the site after the group "Preservation Chicago" put the buildings at 202 and 220 South State on its Most Endangered List for 2023.

The federal government, which owns the buildings, wants to level them, but they are listed with the National Register of Historic Places.

Several groups are working to figure out an alternative to preserve them.