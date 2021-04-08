2 hospitalized after car crashes into ambulance in Avondale

Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into an ambulance Thursday night in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

A 23-year-old man was driving a Ford Fusion east about 8:05 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Addison Street when it struck a private ambulance traveling south, Chicago police said.

A man and woman, both staff members riding in the ambulance, suffered minor injuries, police said.

They were both transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and listed in good condition, police said.

The man driving the Ford refused medical treatment, according to police.

There are citations pending, police said.

No other injuries were reported.