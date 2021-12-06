2 hospitalized for smoke inhalation from house fire in Englewood
CHICAGO - Two people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Englewood Monday morning.
The fire occurred in the 7300 block of South Marshfield.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, two people were removed from the house and transported for smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.