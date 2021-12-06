Expand / Collapse search

2 hospitalized for smoke inhalation from house fire in Englewood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CREDIT: CFD

CHICAGO - Two people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Englewood Monday morning.

The fire occurred in the 7300 block of South Marshfield.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two people were removed from the house and transported for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.