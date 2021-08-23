Expand / Collapse search

2 hurt in Eisenhower Expressway shooting

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Two people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway near East Garfield Park.

The shooting happened about 2:20 p.m. on I-290 eastbound near California Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

Two people with gunshot wounds went to an area hospital, state police said. Officials have not yet released information on their conditions.

All eastbound traffic was diverted off at Western Avenue until about 5:25 p.m.

