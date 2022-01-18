2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in University Village

Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the University Village neighborhood.

Around 1 a.m., a Toyota Camry failed to yield and was struck by a Nissan sedan at the corner of Throop Street and Roosevelt Road, police said.

The 29-year-old driver of the Camry suffered cuts to his upper body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said. A 30-year-old passenger in the Camry suffered a broken leg.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Three people were in the Nissan sedan during the crash but no one was injured and they refused treatment at the scene, according to CPD.

A third vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper in the crash but the driver fled the scene on foot, police said.