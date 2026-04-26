2 hurt in crash on Chicago’s SW Side, 1 arrested, police say

A crash on the city’s Southwest Side early Sunday morning led to two people being sent to the hospital and one driver being arrested.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash in the 5400 block of S. Pulaski Road in the West Elson neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A black SUV was traveling northbound on Pulaski when it failed to stop at a traffic signal and hit a blue pickup truck that was traveling westbound, police said. The crash happened in the intersection.

The 25-year-old male driver of the black SUV had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. The three passengers in the car refused emergency medical services.

The male driver of the blue pickup refused medical services and a woman passenger in the car had unspecified injuries. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

The driver of the black SUV was arrested. Charges are pending and police have not identified him.