2 Illinois residents arrested, charged in connection to Capitol Riot

Two more suburban residents have been arrested and charged in the Capitol Riot that took place on Jan. 6.

David Wiersma, 66, of Posen and 53-year-old Dawn Frankowski of Naperville were arrested Tuesday.

Prosecutors said that Wiersma posted on Facebook that, "By the time we got there, it was like going to the shopping mall."

There have now been at least 16 Illinois residents arrested in connection to the riot.

More than 600 people have been charged nationwide.