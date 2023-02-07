2 Illinois residents stole checks, mail and packages from over 40 victims in the Chicago area: police

article

Two Illinois residents are accused of stealing mail, checks, credit cards and packages from over 40 victims in the Chicagoland area.

Stephanie Klus, 32, of Park City, was charged with one count of continuing financial crimes enterprise, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful use of weapons and one count of unlawful possession of hypodermic needle.

Edwin De Jesus, 49, of Park City, was charged with one count of continuing financial crimes enterprise and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 26, Mount Prospect Gang Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Spectra in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive for multiple traffic violations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

While speaking to the driver and passenger of the vehicle, Klus and De Jesus, officers learned of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, police said.

Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle, which resulted in locating numerous credit/debit cards, checks, mail, packages, driver's licenses and a passport that did not belong to Klus or De Jesus.

A stun gun, butterfly knife, brass knuckles and purported illegal drugs were also found, police said.

While investigating, Gang Unit Officers learned that Klus and De Jesus had allegedly stolen packages and mail from multiple locations across the Chicagoland area and used the stolen credit cards to make unauthorized purchases.

According to authorities, over 40 victims have been identified, and most of them reside outside of Mouth Prospect.

Klus' and De Jesus' bonds were set at $10,000 each.

The next court date for Klus is Feb. 17. De Jesus' next court date is March 3.