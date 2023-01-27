2 in custody after 3 Far South Side businesses robbed at gunpoint in under an hour
CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after three convenience stores on Chicago's Far South Side were robbed at gunpoint overnight.
Chicago police say two men entered three businesses armed with handguns and announced a robbery. The incidents happened between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. and the offenders stole unknown amounts of cash and cigarettes from each location.
The crimes happened at the following times and locations:
- At 1:36 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue in East Side
- At 2:05 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Mount Greenwood
- At 2:11 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 103rd Street in Beverly
There were no injuries reported.
Officers arrested two male offenders in the 1000 block of E. 80th Street a few hours later on Friday morning.