2 in custody after carjacking rideshare driver, crashing vehicle on North Side

Two men were arrested after carjacking a rideshare driver and crashing the vehicle into a fire hydrant early Friday on Chicago's North Side.

A 65-year-old rideshare driver was sitting in his car around 12:27 a.m. when two 18-year-olds approached him and took his car at gunpoint in the 1400 block of West Foster Avenue, police said.

A short time later, the gunmen crashed the vehicle into a fire hydrant in the 1600 block of West Thorndale Avenue, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

They were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

No injuries were reported and charges are pending.