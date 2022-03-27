High speed police chase starts in Chicago, ends in Dolton with crash and 2 people in custody

A high speed police chase started in Chicago and ended with a crash in south suburban Dolton on Saturday night.

About 10:50 p.m., a trooper tried to stop a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery in the area of 87th and State streets but the vehicle sped away, Illinois State Police said.

The troopers gave chase, and the vehicle crashed with another vehicle on the Bishop Ford Expressway (Interstate 94) near Sibley Boulevard, state police said.

Two suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with injuries, state police said. Three people in the other vehicle were also sent to a hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been announced.