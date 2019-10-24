2 in serious condition after vehicle crash on the Near West Side

Two men are in serious condition after a vehicle crash Thursday on the Near West Side.

About 3:25 a.m., a 24-year-old man driving a silver Chevrolet convertible lost control of his vehicle in the 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard and crashed into a guard rail on an overpass of the Kennedy expressway, Chicago police said.

The driver was taken to Stroger Hospital with leg injuries in serious condition, police said. His passenger, a 31-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital with leg injuries and internal bleeding, also in serious condition.

Both men are expected to live, police said. No one was ticketed in this incident.