2 injured after protesters clash at DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus; situation has stabilized

Protesters clashed at DePaul University on Sunday near the Lincoln Park Quad and two people were injured, but the situation has since stabilized.

A heavy police presence was reported in the quad initially and school officials urged those on campus to remain indoors and avoid the area.

"We are saddened to report that earlier today protests on DePaul’s Lincoln Park Campus escalated. We realize today’s events were stressful for everyone in our university community. We are relieved to know that while there were concerning incidents, the situation ultimately de-escalated," the university said in a statement.

According to school officials, a counter protest was planned for 10:30 a.m. and the university worked with organizers to find a dedicated space away from the other ongoing protests in the encampment on the Quad.

DePaul students and faculty have been protesting on the quad since last week, demanding that the university cut ties with Israel and end study abroad programs with Israel.

Pro-Palastinian students said they’ve made their demands known over the past few months but don’t believe the message was received. That’s why they joined universities across the country in staging an encampment.

Ahead of the counter-protest, university officials said they communicated their expectations and guidelines, but escalation still occurred.

"When tensions escalated, CPD called for backup, which again would occur in any similar situation. The university did not call CPD, and we are very grateful they were present to help with the de-escalation process," the university said.

A line of police stood between the pro-Palestinian protesters and those counter-protesting at the Fullerton entrance to the Quad for several hours, according to officials.

An alert was sent to staff and students at 11:05 a.m., urging people to avoid the area.

Campus buildings that were facing the Quad were locked, as part of the university's safety protocols. The all-clear wasn't given until 3:10 p.m.

Two people were treated for minor injuries but no arrests were made.

University officials said many protesters and counter protesters that were on campus were not part of the DePaul community.

"CPD is looking into some of the more critical incidents that occurred between the two protesting groups," the university said.

The university and members of the engagement team plan to meet with students from the DePaul Divestment Coalition on Monday.