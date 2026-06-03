2 injured in I-94 crash involving Tesla, BMW on South Side

The Brief Two people were injured in a crash involving a Tesla and a BMW on northbound I-94 near 99th Street early Wednesday. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. One lane remained closed as Illinois State Police investigated the crash.



Two people were injured in a crash involving a Tesla and a BMW early Wednesday on Interstate 94 on Chicago's South Side.

I-94 crash

What we know:

Illinois State Police troopers responded around 5:55 a.m. to northbound I-94 near 99th Street for a reported two-vehicle crash involving a red Tesla and a white BMW.

Preliminary information from state police indicates the crash also involved a utility pole that was blocking traffic lanes following the collision.

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries. Authorities have not released information about the extent of those injuries.

One northbound lane remained closed Wednesday morning as investigators worked at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash has not been determined, and Illinois State Police said the investigation remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.