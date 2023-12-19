2 Joliet women charged with stealing from Naperville Dick's Sporting Goods

Two suburban women were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing from a Dick's Sporting Goods store.

Around 8:50 p.m., police say an employee of the Naperville store, located in the 2700 block of W. 75th St., witnessed the two women hiding merchandise on their persons. The worker brought the activity to the attention of a police officer who was at the store for an unrelated case.

The two women exited the store and the security alarm went off, police said. They were then taken into custody.

Kionni Simmons, 22, and Ada Jane Gregory, 25, both of Joliet, were charged with burglary and retail theft – both felonies. They were granted pre-trial release.

Additionally, a third individual was arrested on an unrelated warrant.