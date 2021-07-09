2 killed, 11 others wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

Two people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings Thursday in Chicago.

In the first reported fatal attack, a homicide investigation was underway Thursday after a man was found fatally shot in Austin on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest about 7:10 a.m. in the first block of North Mayfield Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

Police said it was not immediately clear when the shooting occurred.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Miles A. Thompson, a resident of Northbrook.

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

They were in front of a residence about 2:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Princeton Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside unleashed gunfire, police said.

A 26-year-old was struck in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Deandre Abrams.

The other man, 35, was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

In nonfatal shootings, a 40-year-old man was shot during a robbery in Chatham.

About 1:40 a.m., he was walking in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue, when a male approached on foot, and demanded the man’s bag, police said.

The 40-year-old refused and the man was shot in the leg, police said. The robber took the 40-year-old’s bag before fleeing.

He was rushed to Jackson Park Hospital where his condition has been stabilized, police said.

Minutes later, a 30-year-old man was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 1:55 a.m., he was outside in the 3100 block of West 26th Street, when someone inside a passing red vehicle fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and the left side of his torso, and taken to Mt. Sinia Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Two people were shot, one critically, near Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen about an hour before students were released for the day Thursday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman were in the 2100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone approached and opened fire about 12:10 p.m, Chicago police said.

The woman was hit in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The teen was shot in the leg and was in good condition at the hospital.

At least six others were wounded in citywide gunviolence.

Twenty-one people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.