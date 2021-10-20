2 killed, 13 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

Two people were killed, and thirteen others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a woman who was fatally shot in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

She was driving about 10:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 60th Place when someone inside a black Jeep pulled alongside her and opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead. Her name hasn’t been released, and she has been listed as a Jane Doe.

A man was killed in a shooting in West Garfield Park. The 66-year-old was walking about 7:50 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Van Buren Street when a white van pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

In non-fatal shootings, a 6-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire in a drive-by in West Englewood on the South Side. The girl was sitting on a porch with family members about 9:25 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Seeley Avenue when a black Dodge Charger passed by and someone inside opened fire, grazing her twice in the arm, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in good condition. Police say one of the adults the girl was sitting with may have been the intended target.

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday evening in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The 24-year-old was shot in the right side of the buttocks and left side of his body about 6 p.m. while standing on the corner in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Less than an hour prior, a man was shot and critically wounded in a gas station parking lot in Fuller Park on the South Side. The 22-year-old was shot in his left hip and right leg about 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

About an hour prior, a 17-year-old was shot and wounded in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. The teen was on the sidewalk about 4 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Halsted Street when someone approached him and opened fire, striking him in the left foot, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A woman was in good condition after she was shot twice in Humboldt Park on the West Side. Someone fired from inside a passing black car as the 42-year-old stood on a sidewalk shortly after 1 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

In the day’s first reported shooting, two men were wounded in West Englewood on the South Side. They were standing on the sidewalk about 11:05 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue when two males fired shots from a passing black sedan, police said. One man, 62, was shot in the shoulder while the other man, 27, was struck in the back and hand. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Six others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Two people were killed, and six others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.