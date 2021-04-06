2 killed, 14 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

Two people were killed and 14 others wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago, including seven men who were shot after a fight in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:10 p.m., they got into a fight on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Justine Street, when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the right foot and a 34-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on his right foot, police said. They were both taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

A 44-year-old man was struck in the right arm, a 39-year-old man was struck in the left arm and abdomen, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the torso, police said. They were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 44-year-old and the 28-year-old are in fair condition, and the 39-year-old is in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the left foot, left arm, and taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Another man, 31, self-transported to Ignalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, police said. He was shot in the leg and was in good condition.

In the day’s first reported deadly attack, a man was shot to death in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Two people fired shots at the 21-year-old about 3:50 p.m. as he ran south in the 12000 block of South Lowe Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said the man died at the hospital less than an hour after he was shot. His identity has not been made public.

Also, Monday, two men were shot, one fatally, on the South Side, police said.

They were sitting in a parked vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 35, was shot in the chest and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 38, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

In nonfatal attacks, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Monday on the Near West Side.

The boy was taking out the trash about 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Washburne Avenue when he heard a gunshot and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He ran inside him home and was taken to Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his lower back, police said. He was later transferred in good condition to Stroger hospital.

The boy told police officers he didn’t see anyone or any vehicles in the area, police said.

Two men were shot Monday evening in West Englewood on the South Side.

The men, both 20, were standing outside about 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Marshfield Avenue when multiple people walked up and opened fire at them, Chicago police said.

One man was struck in the chest, while the other was struck in the leg and abdomen, police said. Both were stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At least three other people were hurt Monday in citywide shootings.

Thirty-four people were shot, eight fatally, last weekend in Chicago.