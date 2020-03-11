2 killed, 2 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Four people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago, including a person who was killed in Chatham on the South Side.

The male, who is between 15 and 20 years old, was in a backyard about 4:23 p.m. near 82nd Street and South Maryland Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was hit in the head, groin and back and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Less than 10 minutes prior, a man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were outside about 4:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said.

A man in his early 20s was struck in the back and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Another male was hit in the arm, and he was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 20-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle about 11:55 p.m. when he heard shots as the vehicle drove through the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard, Chicago police said. He felt pain and realized he had been shot in the leg.

He took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Five people were shot Monday in Chicago.