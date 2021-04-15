2 killed, 4 hurt Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Six people were shot, two fatally Wednesday in Chicago, including two men who were shot and killed as they sat in a parked vehicle in Englewood on the South Side.

The men were in the 7300 block of South Stewart Avenue when someone fired into their vehicle and fled in a red SUV about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. The two tried to drive off and struck several parked cars. A 31-year-old man was shot in the armpit and the other man, age unknown, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the men.

In non-fatal shootings, a 69-year-old man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. The man was standing in the sidewalk about 10:05 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Justine Street when a male approached him and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the eye and leg and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A man was shot in South Chicago. Someone shot the 23-year-old about 7:50 p.m. as he stood outside in the 8200 block of South South Shore Drive, police said. The man showed up at Jackson Park Hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and elbow, and was listed in good condition.

A 37-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. The man was on the street about 6:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the hand and groin and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Advertisement

In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was accidentally shot by his friend in West Englewood on the South Side. The man’s friend accidentally shot him in the leg about 4:30 p.m. while playing with a gun in the backyard of a home in the 1700 block of West 71st Street, police said. The man, 24, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Thirteen people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday citywide.