2 killed, 4 others wounded in Gary nightclub shooting

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a northwest Indiana nightclub early Sunday morning, police said.

Gary officers responded to reports of shots fired around 1:57 a.m. at Playo's NightClub in the 1700 block of Grant Street.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Jonte Dorsey, of Joliet, near the club's entrance, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Jah'Nice Quinn, 26 of Merrillville, was located inside the nightclub, also unresponsive.

Both were later pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital by Gary medics.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Four other people were also wounded during the incident, including one who was listed in critical condition, police said. The other three appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities did not release information about what may have led up to the shooting. The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.

They said multiple law enforcement agencies responded due to a large crowd that needed to be evacuated and the large number of victims.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.