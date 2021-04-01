2 killed, 5 others wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Seven people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a 32-year-old man who was fatally shot in Austin on the West Side.

The man was arguing with someone about 6:55 p.m. in an alley in the 100 block of North Lotus Avenue, when the other person shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

Earlier in the day a man was shot and killed in Austin on the West Side. A gunman in a black Jeep fired shots at the man as he stood on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Corcoran Place, according to police. The man, 25, was shot about 1 p.m. and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings a 16-year-old boy was shot in the East Side neighborhood. He was walking on the sidewalk about 9:35 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Avenue J, when someone in a silver sedan fired shots, police said. The boy was struck in the leg and transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition.

About an hour prior, two men were in critically injured following a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. About 8:30 p.m., the men were in a vehicle at a gas station in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when someone in a gray sedan pulled up and fired shots, police said. One man, 28, was struck in the face and leg. The other man, 21, was shot several times in the body. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Thirty minutes prior a woman was shot inside a store in Austin on the West Side. The woman, 37, was inside the store about 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Laramie Avenue when someone fired shots, striking her in the leg, police said. The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. About 4:20 p.m., the man, 41, was near the backyard of a home in the 6000 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots at him, police said. The man was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Two men were shot in Calumet Heights on the South Side. A man, 23, and another of unknown age were inside a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Stony Island Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The 23-year-old was struck in the abdomen and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The other man was struck on the body and taken to the same hospital. His condition was unknown.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 34-year-old man was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 4 a.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the first block of North Kilbourn Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up, two people walked up and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the back and brought to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Four people were shot Tuesday citywide.