2 shot in Calumet Heights

Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

A man, 23, and another of unknown age were inside a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Stoney Island Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The 23-year-old was struck in the abdomen and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The other man was struck on the body and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition was unknown, according to police.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.