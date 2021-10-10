2 killed, 5 teens among 32 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

Two people were killed and 32 others — including five teens — wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening.

One person was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in West Town on the Northwest Side. Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, striking five people, Chicago police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. Another man, 30, was shot in his left leg, and was taken to Stroger, police said. A woman, 22, was shot in her right leg and a 25-year-old woman was shot in her back, police said. Both were also taken to Stroger, police said. Another 25-year-old woman went to Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound to her left leg, police said. Their conditions were stabilized, according to police.

A man was shot to death Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The 45-year-old was on the sidewalk about 7:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Kildare Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and two people got out before firing shots, police said. He was struck in the torso and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

In nonfatal attacks, less than an hour later, three people, including two teens, were shot in a drive-by in North Lawndale. They were standing on the street about 7:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 12th Place when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. A teen girl, also 16, was struck in the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A man, 20, was shot in the hand was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two teenagers were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The were on the street about 5:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 70th Street when a dark SUV drove by and someone from inside opened fire, police said. A 17-year-old boy was struck in the arm and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. The other, 18, was shot in the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral Friday afternoon in West Englewood. They were attending a repast about 5:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a dark Jeep drove up and opened fire, police said. A 55-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Another man, 70, was struck in the hand and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the shoulder and drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

A 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The teen was standing outside about 1:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when he was grazed in the abdomen by gunfire, police said. He was driven by a friend to Mt. Sinai, where he was in good condition, police said.