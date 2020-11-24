2 killed, 7 others wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

Nine people were shot, two fatally, Monday in Chicago.

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot outside a convenience store in Austin on the West Side.

He was standing outside a convenience store in the 5600 block of West Madison Street about 11:50 p.m., when someone pulled up in a black sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times and rushed to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released the details of his death.

Earlier that afternoon, a man was fatally shot in West Garfield Park.

He was walking down the street in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue when he was shot about 2:20 p.m., police said.

Police found him unresponsive on the sidewalk, with multiple gunshot wounds, and took him to Stoger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 35-year-old man was shot by a person he got into an argument with in Austin on the West Side.

The man was walking about 11:55 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, when a male approached him on foot and shot him in the chest and torso, Chicago police said. The male then fled in a possible red Dodge Caliber.

He was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in serious condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the 35-year-old got into an argument with the alleged shooter moments before being shot, police said.

Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were shot in Englewood on the South Side.

About 8 p.m., they were in the 1400 block of West 65th Street when someone fired shots at them from across the street, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the arm and torso, police said. He was taken to the Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

A 31-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Hours before that two people were wounded in a shooting in East Garfield Park.

About 4:50 p.m., they were in the 300 block of North Sacramento Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and another man, also 20, was struck in the arm and grazed in the head, police said.

Both men were being treated at the scene, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 11:45 a.m., the woman was sitting in her parked car with a 26-year-old man in the 2400 block of North Lockwood Avenue, when someone in a dark blue car fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

She was grazed by a bullet on her back, and drove to her home where she refused treatment, police said.

Police believe the 26-year-old man may have been the intended target. He was not struck, police said.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a man when he was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Someone approached the 27-year-old about 4:35 a.m. as he stood outside in the 100 block of North Karlov Avenue and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the leg, while the shooter fled in a vehicle, police said. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Fifty-two people were shot, six of them fatally, last weekend in Chicago.