2 killed, 7 wounded Wednesday across Chicago

Nine people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday across Chicago.

In the latest fatal shooting, a man was killed and another person wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers responded about 6:25 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue and found a 25-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Around mid-day, a man was killed while waiting at a red light in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

He was inside a car about 11:50 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots at him from another vehicle, police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Richard Powell, a resident of Englewood.

In non-fatal attacks Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Lawndale.

Advertisement

He was in a car with his father about 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Ridgeway Avenue when someone in a maroon-colored SUV unleashed gunfire, police said. The boy was shot in the leg, back and hip. He was in fair condition at Stroger Hospital.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was shot while riding in a vehicle in Englewood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was traveling about 8:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Carpenter Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Earlier, a 31-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the West Side in Austin.

About 4:46 p.m., she was in a vehicle parked in an alley in the 900 block of South Austin Boulevard when another vehicle pulled up and someone got out and fired shots, police said. The woman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition with gunshot wounds to her head and shoulder.

In Roseland, a 56-year-old man was shot in an earlier incident.

He was in a vehicle about 3:28 p.m. in the 11200 block of South King Drive when someone shot him in the leg and back, police said. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Hours earlier, a man was wounded in another Austin shooting.

The 32-year-old was walking about noon in the 1000 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone approached him from behind and fired shots at close range, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

In Wednesday’s earliest shooting, a man was wounded in Forest Glen on the Northwest Side.

He pulled over in a vehicle about 5:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of North Cicero Avenue when a small, gray four-door sedan pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots, police said. The 35-year-old was struck in the shoulder and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in fair condition.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.