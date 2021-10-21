2 killed, 8 others wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Two people were killed and eight others wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

In the day’s first fatal attack, a male victim was shot and killed around 1:45 p.m. on a sidewalk near Funston Elementary School in the 2100 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

A dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone got out and fired shots, police said. The person was struck in the head and chest and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Wednesday night, a man was fatally shot in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

The 58-year-old was standing on a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Leavitt Street when someone in a white van opened fire, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

In nonfatal shootings, a 16-year-old boy was wounded Wednesday afternoon in Hyde Park on the South Side.

The teen was standing on the sidewalk just after 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Ingleside Avenue when three people approached him and began firing in his direction, police said. The teen knew the shooters, according to University of Chicago police.

He was struck in the upper right leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Two people were shot, including a 63-year-old man, while driving Wednesday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 6:40 p.m., the two were traveling in a van in the 600 block of North Laramie Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The pair’s van then came to stop after crashing into another vehicle in the 500 block of North Central Avenue, police said.

The 63-year-old man was struck in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The other person suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

Less than an hour later, a man was wounded during a shootout with an armed robber at a gas station in South Deering on the South Side.

The man, 26, was in the 10300 block of South Torrence Avenue when a gunman got out of a black Dodge Charger and announced a robbery, police said.

The man pulled out his own gun and exchanged fire with the robber and was struck in the leg, police said. He drove to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Calumet City, where he was listed in fair condition.

At least three others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

Fifteen people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.