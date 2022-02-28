2 killed, 9 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least two people were killed, including a 16-year-old boy, and nine people were wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend.

The teen was in the first block of East Grand Avenue about 2 a.m. when he was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

A woman was found shot to death in her car late Friday night in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. Azucena Vargas, 42, was found about 11:20 p.m. in the driver’s seat of her SUV in the 3300 block of West Cuyler Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 17-year-old boy was wounded Sunday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. The teen was standing outside just after 9 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive when he was struck in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

A person was in a car in the 1500 block of East 67th Street about 8:45 a.m. Saturday when he was shot, police said. After crashing the car, he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

At least seven others were wounded in shootings in the city from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement

At least six people were killed, and a 16-year-old boy was among 18 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago last weekend.