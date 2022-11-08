2 killed after car crashes into Park Ridge home

Two people were killed after their car crashed into a house at a high rate of speed Tuesday morning in Park Ridge.

The pair was traveling in a 2007 Honda sedan southbound on Cumberland Avenue around 11:12 a.m. when ihey sped through the intersection and crashed into a home at 901 Oakton Street, according to Park Ridge police.

The house was unoccupied during the time of the crash.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Information about the deceased will be released later pending notification of their families, police said.

The Park Ridge Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Niles and Des Plaines fire departments.

Oakton Street between Greenwood Road and Prospect Avenue will be shut down for several hours while police investigate.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This story is developing. Check back for updates.