Man killed, 2 wounded in Morgan Park shooting

A man was killed and two others were wounded early Friday in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

They were standing outside with a group of people around 2 a.m. when a gun walked up and started shooting in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 31-year-old man was also shot in the torso and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

A 25-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was also transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.