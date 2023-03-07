2 killed in head-on crash in Will County: state police

Two people were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Wilmington.

Troopers responded about 5:10 a.m. to a crash involving a pickup truck and another vehicle on Illinois Route 113 south of Irish Lane, according to Illinois State Police.

Two occupants of the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

All lanes of Route 113 are currently blocked and state police are encouraging motorists to use an alternate route.

No further information was immediately available.