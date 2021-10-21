2 killed in Logan Square shooting, carjacking

Two men were fatally shot Thursday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

A 25-year-old was sitting at a bus stop around 1 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when a gunman walked up and shot him after an argument, police said.

The 25-year-old suffered one gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The gunman fled to the 2300 block of North Keystone Avenue where he attempted to take a 41-year-old man's car, police said.

A struggle ensued and the gunman shot the 41-year-old in the chest before fleeing in his brown Buick SUV, police said.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.