2 killed in McHenry County crash

Two people were killed in a crash Sunday in an unincorporated area near northwest suburban Richmond.

Authorities responded about 10:20 p.m. to Tryon Grove Road, west of Keystone Road, for reports of single-vehicle crash, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Investigators determined a man was eastbound on Tryon Grove Road in a 2001 Toyota Camry when he drove off the road and struck multiple trees, the sheriff’s office said.

A 35-year-old Wonder Lake man, and a female who was also in the car, were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the coroner’s office are investigating.