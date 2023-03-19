2 killed in north suburban apartment fire

Two people were killed in a fire in the north suburbs early Sunday morning.

Vernon Hills police responded to a blaze at a multi-unit apartment building in the 900 block of South Court of Shorewood just after 3 a.m.

As police and fire crews responded, someone called 911 to report that people may be trapped inside the residence.

Crews found heavy fire conditions upon arrival.

As crews worked to put out the fire, two people were found inside during a search of the apartment.

One adult victim was pronounced dead on scene. Another adult was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

The fire is out, however the building was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is working to provide assistance to those displaced by the fire.