2 killed in West Pullman shooting

Two men were fatally shot Monday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of East 119th Street when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

One man, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The other man, 22, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified them as Andrew Carter and Edward Woodall.

Area Two detectives are investigating.