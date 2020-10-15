2 killed, including possible bystander, in shootout at Dolton Menards parking lot

Two people were killed Thursday in a shootout in the parking lot of a Menards in south suburban Dolton, including a man who was believed to be an innocent bystander.

Multiple people started shooting at each other about 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Menards at 14975 Lincoln Ave., according to Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes.

The shootout left two people dead, including a man in his 50s who is thought to have been an innocent bystander, Holmes said. The other person is believed to have been one of the shooters.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified either person.

The shooting remains under investigation.