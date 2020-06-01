2 killed, over 60 arrested in Cicero as protests turn violent

Two people are dead and dozens of others are in custody Monday after a protest turned violent in west suburban Cicero.

Clashes between protestors and looters started around 4 p.m. and led to the fatal shooting of two people. Police arrested more than 60 people involved in the skirmish.

Cicero police said the shots fired came from "outside agitators."

Shop owners and residents have posted up outside businesses on Cermak Road in Cicero to defend the property since the scuffle began.

More than a hundred Cicero police officers and 120 state and local law enforcement have swarmed the area to prevent additional violence.