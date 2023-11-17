2 men airlifted to Illinois hospital after 4-vehicle crash

article

Two men were seriously injured in a five-vehicle crash in Woodstock Friday afternoon.

At about 12:32 p.m., Woodstock Fire officials responded to the intersection of Route 14 and Hughes Road for a reported crash.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they located a multi-vehicle crash with an overturned semi-truck leaking wastewater.

Paramedics triaged patients as firefighters extricated one of the trapped drivers.

Two medical helicopters also responded to the scene and two men were airlifted to a Rockford hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined that four vehicles were involved in the crash. Three other people at the scene declined any injuries.

The roadway remained closed into Friday night.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.