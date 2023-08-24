2 men arrested in downstate Illinois after troopers find over 100 kilograms of cocaine

Two men from California were arrested in downstate Illinois after troopers found over 100 kilograms of suspected cocaine earlier this month.

David Dowling-Chacon, 41, and Luis Dukes-Acosta, 38, of California, have been arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

On Aug. 15, an Illinois State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer that Dowling-Chacon and Dukes-Acosta were operating on Interstate 55 near Springfield for a routine motor carrier safety inspection, the complaint says.

The men told the trooper they were traveling together from California to Chicago to pick up a load for the tractor-trailer.

While speaking to the two men, the trooper became suspicious and felt further investigation was needed.

Law enforcement officers received permission to search the vehicle and found about 103 kilograms of suspected cocaine, the complaint states.

If convicted, Dowling-Chacon and Dukes-Acosta face a mandatory minimum sentence of imprisonment of at least 10 years and could receive up to life in prison.