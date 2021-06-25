2 men charged after 8-hour standoff with officers in Hinsdale

article

Two men are facing charges following an eight-hour standoff with law enforcement officers early Thursday morning near suburban Hinsdale.

Channty Keo, 44, of the 5000 block of North Mason Avenue and Jonathan Boyce, 36, of the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue in Yorkville, are each charged with one felony count of possession of a defaced firearm, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

About 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, DuPage County deputies and Metro SWAT responded to calls of multiple shots fired in the 8S0-100 block of Vine Street in an unincorporated area of DuPage County, according to officials.

Each man allegedly fired a 9mm Springfield Armory handgun with a defaced serial number into a wooded area behind the Vine Street address, officials said.

The standoff did not end until about 9:30 a.m. when both men were taken into custody.

Each man posted 10-percent of their $5,000 bond and were released.