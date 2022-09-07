2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder

A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week.

On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.

One of the victims, the 31-year-old, was struck in the body and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other victim, whose age is not known, was also shot in the body and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Shortly after the shooting, around 7:20 p.m., the two suspects were arrested in the 3200 block of South Paulina Street.

Hernandez of Chicago, and Queijeiro of Oak Lawn | Chicago Police Department

They've each been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Hernandez and Queijeiro are due in body court on Thursday.