2 men charged with fatally shooting armored car driver, critically wounding another

Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery and shooting that killed an armored car driver and critically wounded another in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Monday morning.

The shooting happened about 10:19 a.m. at a Bank of America in the 200 block of West 83rd Street, the Chicago Police Department said.

The drivers with GARDA World security services were loading an ATM machine when the offenders arrived in a dark-colored vehicle.

Three occupants exited the vehicle. Two of the occupants had handguns and one had a rifle.

The three offenders approached the guards and a gun battle ensued, authorities said.

Armored car driver LaShonda Hearts, 47, was shot six times and was in "traumatic arrest" when paramedics arrived. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Another guard was shot and was listed in critical condition.

A third guard was not hit and returned fire. No offender was struck at that time.

Antwon Jennings, left | Deandre Jennings, right

The offenders then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

"This brazen attack occurred in the morning, in the daylight hours, as part of a murderous spree," said Supt. David Brown during a news conference Tuesday.

Antwon Montgomery, 19, and Deandre Jennings, 20, are charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Hearts.

Montgomery and Jennings also face two counts of attempted first-degree murder charges for Hearts' partner, a 46-year-old male security guard.

Additionally, Jennings and Montgomery face attempted armed robbery charges in relation to this incident, Supt. Brown said.

"Both Montgomery and Jennings are also being charged in a double homicide that occurred in the 8700 block of South Saginaw that same day," said Brown.

At about 11:30 a.m., a vehicle had struck several parked vehicles and a tree. There were two occupants inside the vehicle, and both had suffered gunshot wounds. They both died from their injuries.

At this time, police believe the two victims in the vehicle were also involved in the robbery and shooting of the armored car drivers.

Montgomery and Jennings are charged with first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery for this incident.

Montgomery is also being charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful restraint after robbing a Boost Mobile store that same day in the 6700 block of South Stony Island.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.