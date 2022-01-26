2 men charged with June 2021 murder of 23-year-old, injury of 18-year-old

Two Chicago men have been arrested in connection to a murder and attempted murder that occurred in West Woodlawn in June 2021.

Police arrested Armani Bell, 31, and Freddrick Welch, 33, who are accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old man in the 6200 block of S. Evans on June 17, 2021.

An 18-year-old was also shot and seriously injured in the incident, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Bell was taken into custody in the 6400 block of S. Bishop, and Welch was taken into custody in the 2500 block of S. Route 99, in Mount Sterling, Illinois.

Both men are facing charges of first degree murder, and attempted first degree murder, police said.

Bell and Welch are due in central bond court Wednesday.

Advertisement

No additional information is available at this time.